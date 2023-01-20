A detached approach is crucial for a uniform civil code

A UCC envisions an exhaustive and comprehensive statute of personal laws that will govern Indian society uniformly on issues relating to marriage, maintenance, succession, guardianship, adoption and other related matters. It would encourage joint proprietorship over all benefits obtained by spouses and aim to protect vulnerable sections of society as envisaged by Ambedkar. The Supreme Court, in the Shah Bano Begum case (1985), had observed that a UCC shall help the cause of national integration by removing disparate loyalties to laws which have conflicting ideologies. It is pertinent to mention that the need for a UCC flows from the very definition of secularism, which in English refers to the separation of church and state. This implies separation of religion and state in the Indian context. Currently, Goa is the only state to have successfully implemented a common code.