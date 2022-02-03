A digital currency should serve the public interest, not banks

US private banks, saving associations and credit unions have a legal monopoly on deposits. Their offerings are lacklustre. US bank payments are among the slowest in the developed world; it can take days to transfer deposit account money. Fees are high, often extortionate. And the proportion of the US population without a bank account is worse than Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Singapore, Spain and even Iran. Fed officials airbrush this problem in their report. They also put their thumb on the scale when it comes to imagining America’s monetary future. According to the Fed, a public option for digital money should probably be watered down: provided through existing financial institutions, with balances capped and no interest paid. These features would protect profit margins of the financial sector, but it’s hard to see how the public would benefit from that.