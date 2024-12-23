A dirty game for votes, in the name of Dr Ambedkar

Despite the prestigious post and the king’s backing, no one in the city was ready to offer him residence. He had to stay at the Parsi Inn under an assumed identity, which unravelled when a group of armed Parsis attacked the inn. Dr Ambedkar had to vacate the inn with all his belongings and books and spend the rest of the night in a park. Despite such humiliation, instead of nursing a grudge against the Parsi community, he fought against the system that created divisions among humans. It has been 68 years since Ambedkar left us, and politicians today are busy trying to appropriate his legacy to suit their political compulsions. Had Babasaheb been alive today, he wouldn’t have condoned their conduct.