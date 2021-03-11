A disconnect that shows the real state of the country’s economy

We now also have data on employment from quarterly rounds of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). Data for the April-June 2020 quarter, released recently, confirms the extent of job losses and rising unemployment pointed out by other surveys, such as the tracker of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). According to these, 25 million workers in urban areas lost their jobs between the January-March 2020 and April-June 2020 rounds following India’s lockdown restrictions on economic activity. The number of unemployed in urban areas during the same period increased from 16 million to 35 million. These estimates are only for urban areas, but combined with rural wage data, they suggest a sharp deterioration in living conditions and the extent of livelihood losses due to the pandemic. The unemployment rate of the entire population rose from 9% to 21%, and of the 15-29 age group, from 21% to 35%. That is, every third youth in the country’s labour force was unemployed.