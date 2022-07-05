A disruption that India’s legal profession sorely needs

I have often used this column to argue for using technology to make the legal profession more accessible and less mysterious. I have been so ardent about the need for reform, that some of my brethren have taken me aside and asked me what the heck I’m thinking. After all, legal complexity is the friction that we lawyers thrive on. If technology makes the law easier to understand and more accessible, what use will anyone have for lawyers? I try and explain to them that, like it or not, things are about to change. Disruption always comes from the direction we least expect and no one benefits from burying one’s head in the sand. Our only chance of surviving this change is to be the disruption that is about to come.

