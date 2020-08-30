A dreaded D-word has become an elephant in the room

The D-word is generally dreaded, though for different reasons across different groups. Among children, it relates to stomach related troubles. In India’s law and order machinery, the D-word signifies a certain underworld empire with cross-border tentacles wrapped around multiple illicit and terror activities. Among economists, it is shorthand for depression (continuous contraction of economic growth), or for deflation, a state of falling prices. At the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the mention of a particular D-word is studiously avoided in conversations or discussions about the economy. In reality, only a public avowal of the D-word and its associated phenomena will allow RBI to sincerely create a framework of solutions that finds wide acceptance.

RBI’s annual report for 2019-20 is inexplicably silent on the economic shock from demonetization in late 2016 and the hasty implementation of a flawed goods and services tax (GST) soon thereafter. These twin shocks from unilateral executive decisions reversed growth impulses in a recovering Indian economy. It can be argued that these events happened almost four years ago and that it might be time to move on. While it is true that these events have acquired an almost historical hue, it is equally true that their malign shadow continues to darken India’s prospects for economic growth.

First, the deeply embedded fear of sudden and random government decisions has already jinxed investment activity in the economy. Data from RBI’s latest annual report shows that the economy’s gross domestic investment rate, as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), stood at 32.2% for 2018-19, significantly lower than the average of 38% achieved during the five-year period between 2009-10 and 2013-14; indications are it weakened further in 2019-20. World Bank data shows India’s gross capital formation slipped from 34.02% of GDP in calendar 2013 to 30.21% in 2019.

This slack has been playing out in slow motion over the past few years, and the inflexion point of 2016 may have seeded investment sentiment with a permanent bias that may get further entrenched with the pandemic. A paper presented at the recent annual Jackson Hole symposium shows that “belief-scarring" by rare events like the covid-19 pandemic could have lasting effects on risk perceptions and investment activity.

The RBI annual report recognizes the risks: “…the appetite for investment is anaemic and in need of more reforms." RBI also acknowledges that the private sector used last September’s tax breaks to pare debt, stock up cash balances and “other current assets", instead of using the windfall for capital expansion. And while in one breath RBI backs fiscal sops for “productive labour-intensive companies", it contradicts itself the next moment with platitudinous suggestions that investment sentiment be revived through the sale of government assets in steel, coal, power, land, railways or ports. This neglects the fact that the private sector will need much more than access to government assets or to commons before it can truly shed its risk-averse behaviour and start investing capital.

RBI should have instead exhorted the government and public sector companies to step into the breach, speed up existing projects and launch fresh mega investments. If the end-game is a revival of consumption demand through investment in new labour-intensive projects, selling railways, ports or steel plants is unlikely to generate new jobs. The government’s investment initiative must be coupled with a fiscal stimulus programme that incentivizes private investment (such as reviving the old investment allowance scheme, perhaps). This column has been advocating a fiscal stimulus for the past 18 months to revitalize business sentiment; this finally seems to have struck a chord even among initial doubters.

A word against sudden unilateral decisions like demonetization might have also helped. Economist Kaushik Basu’s Long Story on Friday in Mint posits that the sudden lockdown without adequate preparation could have contributed to the high infection rate and perhaps weakened the economy disproportionately.

Moreover, RBI’s annual report fails to ask government to account for the mammoth dividend it squeezed out of the central bank in August 2019; this could erode market confidence in RBI and eventually impact bond interest rates adversely.

RBI paid ₹1.76 trillion as dividend to the government after months of bullying and some rather unseemly behaviour by bureaucrats, leading to the premature resignation of former governor Urjit Patel (perhaps the second time after Benegal Rama Rau in 1957). This bonanza created a wellspring of optimism that the money would be put to some productive use. But RBI has asked no pointed questions, nor has it sought any detailed explanation. This is odd, given RBI’s role as banker to the government: with the Centre shifting its federal fiscal responsibilities to states, which includes forcing states to borrow in lieu of their legitimate share of GST proceeds, the central bank is expected to ask trenchant questions that relate to revenue, expenditure, borrowings and bond rates.

RBI doesn’t have to butt heads with Delhi constantly; nor should it appear as the government’s handmaiden. But it must hold the government accountable and its annual report is the appropriate platform. All central banks walk that fine line.

Rajrishi Singhal is a policy consultant, journalist and author. His Twitter handle is @rajrishisinghal.

