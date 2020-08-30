A dreaded D-word has become an elephant in the room

The RBI annual report recognizes the risks: “…the appetite for investment is anaemic and in need of more reforms." RBI also acknowledges that the private sector used last September’s tax breaks to pare debt, stock up cash balances and “other current assets", instead of using the windfall for capital expansion. And while in one breath RBI backs fiscal sops for “productive labour-intensive companies", it contradicts itself the next moment with platitudinous suggestions that investment sentiment be revived through the sale of government assets in steel, coal, power, land, railways or ports. This neglects the fact that the private sector will need much more than access to government assets or to commons before it can truly shed its risk-averse behaviour and start investing capital.