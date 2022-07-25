A dream of the Mahatma gets fulfilled finally4 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 12:25 AM IST
- The BJP has chosen grass-roots leaders. UPA picks seem to be from the wealthy class
Rashtrapati Bhavan is only a formal swearing-in ceremony away from Draupadi Murmu. She will be India’s first tribal woman to hold the office of President. By electing her President, the Bhartiya Janta Party has fulfilled a dream of M.K. Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Gandhi had desired that the first President of Independent India should be a Dalit woman.