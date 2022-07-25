A dream of the Mahatma gets fulfilled finally

There is a striking contradiction between the candidates chosen by the NDA and UPA for president and vice president. The BJP has chosen grass-roots leaders in preparation for the upcoming elections. UPA candidates, in contrast, seem to be wealthy and look like natives of Lutyens’ Delhi. Since 2014, the electoral margin between Bhadralok and the average voter has grown. The opposition lost the chance to address it during these elections. On 47 Lok Sabha and 554 assembly seats, with a predominance of tribal people, Murmu can have an impact on NDA. Kovind played an identical part five years ago. Speaking of Dhankhar, the next assembly elections in Rajasthan, along with western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, will have an impact. It will significantly lessen the Jats’ perception that Delhi did not treat them fairly. Has Congress chosen Alva to address Karnataka or the South as a whole? At the last presidential election, the candidature of Meira Kumar did not do the Congress any favour. Will Alva’s candidacy this time benefit the party?