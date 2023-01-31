A fair deal for bank depositors can aid our bond market
Retail access to tradable CDs could create a yield curve and give a fillip to corporate bonds in India
Different strokes for different folks, even for the same products, has been the working model of banks. While this may be true for a multitude of asset and liability products, it is most apparent in bank term deposits, a retail favourite. As per Reserve Bank of India data, bank deposits constitute more than half the country’s total household financial savings. A large number of homes and senior citizens rely on interest income from deposits. But are retail bank depositors getting a fair deal on the rates they’re offered for their blind faith in banks?’
