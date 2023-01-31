A fair deal for bank depositors can aid our bond market

Now let’s explore how we can make this an anchor product for building a domestic market for corporate bonds. The regulator should allow longer maturity for CD issuance. From the current one-year maximum maturity, let banks issue CDs for up to 3 years maturity. From the current minimum denomination of ₹5 lakh, let’s make it ₹1 lakh to widen retail access. As the market gains acceptance and traction, we can consider longer maturities and smaller denominations. Banks enjoy the trust and confidence of depositors, and this product would help them invest in their preferred maturities. By lengthening the maturity period, the market for corporate bonds would have another credible credit curve to go by, the bank-yield curve. This curve would be independent, market-determined and transparent, as well as free from other regulatory interventions and priorities that the risk-free curve of government securities (G-secs) is constrained with. RBI has a platform for retail investors to trade G-secs. Why not CDs? The bank yield curve can be used as an indicator for pricing all lending products and could provide banks flexibility in pricing assets in synchrony with changes in the cost of funds. It is possible to develop an index based on multiple bank CD rates for floating-rate products. There can be derivative products linked to such indices that let banks hedge some of risks associated with their business model. The list is endless of what all this product can help achieve.

