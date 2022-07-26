A falling fertility rate was a major factor in India’s post 1991 growth5 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 09:53 PM IST
A resultant rise in household savings pumped bank credit into our economy but the trend has peaked
This week marks the 31st anniversary of the famous budget speech that former PM Manmohan Singh gave as finance minister on 24 July 1991. As Singh had said, paraphrasing French writer Victor Hugo: “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come."