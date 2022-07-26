This week marks the 31st anniversary of the famous budget speech that former PM Manmohan Singh gave as finance minister on 24 July 1991. As Singh had said, paraphrasing French writer Victor Hugo: “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come."

The time did come for India in the years that followed. Measures taken to open up the economy that were a part of that 1991 budget are often offered as the primary reason for the fast economic growth we have seen since then. Between March 1991 and March 2011, the country grew at 6.2% per year. In the two decades before March 1991, the country had grown at 4.3% per year.

On the face of it, the difference between 6.2% per year and 4.3% per year doesn’t sound like much. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that at a growth of 6% per year, the size of an economy doubles in 12 years and at a rate of 4% per annum, it doubles in 18 years.

In all the analysis of India’s economic growth, the economic reforms of 1991 take the front seat, as they should. But there is another important factor that we tend to miss out on; a fall in India’s fertility rate and how that helped the Indian economy grow.

In 1971, the country’s total fertility rate was at 5.2. That is, on average, 100 women had 520 children during their child-bearing years. By 1991, this had come down to 3.6.

There is a link between family size and financial savings or deposits in the country’s banking system. As Charlie Robertson writes in The Time-Travelling Economist: Why Education, Electricity and Fertility Rate Are Key to Escaping Poverty: “When families have lots of children, the children become the parents’ “savings". By the time they become teenagers [they] are hopefully earning an income… Eventually, they become your pension and can provide housing when you’re old."

The point here is that when families have many children, they don’t need savings. Also, if there are five or six children in a family, as an average Indian family had in the 1960s and early 1970s, there is a high chance that the family won’t “have any money left over to save" even if they wanted to.

In 1971, total bank deposits in India amounted to just 12.6% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of an economy during a year. With more than five children in an average family, it was hardly surprising that overall savings were so low.

By 1991, total bank deposits in India had increased to 33.4% of GDP. As Robertson writes: “If your country has a total fertility rate above 3, then your lack of savings means that the deposits in your country’s banking system will probably be less than 30% of the GDP." In India’s case, savings were more than 33% of GDP in 1991 despite the total fertility rate being above 3.

This is something that helped the Indian economy take off post 1991. As Robertson writes: “The benefits of these savings accrue to the whole country via deposits that are placed in an expanding banking system which then lower the cost of money. The volume of savings rises, so more factories can be built to create jobs and the cost of borrowing of those savings falls, so more of those factories will be profitable and can expand quickly."

Our total fertility rate kept falling after 1991, and by 2011, it was at 2.4. This fall kept pushing up bank deposits, which peaked at 70.6% in 2010. These rising deposits in turn funded increased lending by banks, which rose from 10% of GDP in 1971 to 20.2% in 1991 and 51.6% in 2011.

After 2011, the total fertility rate neared the replacement rate of 2.1. If, on average, 100 women have 210 children during their childbearing years and this continues over the decades, a country’s population eventually stabilizes.

After 2011, the economic impact of a falling total fertility rate in terms of higher savings kept in banks financing greater lending started to taper off. As of March 2022, deposits in banks were at 69.6% and lending at 50.3%, which is very similar to the 2011 figures.

Currently, India’s total fertility rate stands at 2. It is already lower than the replacement rate. What this means is that the economic benefit of a lower total fertility rate leading to higher savings has more or less been used up, though the issue of population control remains a political hot potato.

Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla, Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, recently said that he wanted to introduce a private member’s bill on population control. Thankfully, the government in the Rajya Sabha has said: “Efforts… have been successful in reining in the growth of population…Hence, the government is not contemplating any legislative measures."

To conclude, post 2011, our economic growth has slowed. Between March 2011 and March 2022, growth averaged 5.4% per year, lower than the 6.2% per year in the 20-year period prior to that. There are several reasons for this: the high inflation that prevailed between 2010 and 2013, the lackadaisical second term of the United Progressive Alliance government, the demonetization of November 2016, which was a setback to India’s large informal economy, the botched up implementation of the goods and services tax, and finally, the spread of the covid pandemic.

Vivek Kaul is the author of ‘Bad Money’.