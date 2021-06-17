A faulty fertilizer subsidy policy will worsen India’s farm distress

The origins of the problem are traced to actions by the United Progressive Alliance government, which introduced the NBS regime in 2010 with the goal of gradually reducing India’s burgeoning fertilizer subsidies. While it decontrolled prices of complex fertilizers, it continued administering the price of urea, the most commonly used one. The immediate effect of the move was that prices of complex fertilizers rose to reflect higher input costs. What policymakers seemed to forget was that the Indian farmer is very price sensitive. As a result, not only did the consumption of complex fertilizers decline, there was also a shift in demand to urea, whose prices were still regulated. A second-round consequence was a rise in black marketing of urea and an increase in its prices. Total fertilizer consumption declined from 28.1 million tonnes in 2010-11 to 24.5 million tonnes by 2013-14. While it had recovered to 27.4 million tonnes by 2018-19, it is yet to reach pre-NBS consumption levels. What recovery did take place was also largely due to a 1-million tonne rise in consumption of nitrogenous fertilizers (mainly urea) against a matching decline in phosphatic fertilizer consumption and a 0.74-million tonne fall in consumption of potassic fertilizers.

