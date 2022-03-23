A film that’s worthy of an Oscar even if its subject has misgivings

And yet, early this week, Khabar Lahariya issued an intriguing statement, which appreciated the film but also aimed to distance the portal from it. The platform said the film inaccurately portrayed its work, as though it had ‘a particular and consuming focus of reporting on one party.’ It seems as if its management is upset because the film-makers showed it doing what it was doing—holding the government to account. The timing of the press release too is peculiar, coming as it does a week before the awards ceremony and two weeks after the state assembly election results in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The film portrays a part of its story, Khabar Lahariya says, and “part stories have a way of distorting the whole sometimes," which sounds exactly like something a critic of the platform’s reporting might say about its journalism.