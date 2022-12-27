A fiscal retreat could be a useful way to fight inflation

Raising interest rates is not advisable even for developed countries, as it leads to higher input costs for industries and compromises the competitiveness of their products in the global market. With labour costs already high in developed countries, any price increase in other factors of production would lead to a renewed shift of factories to emerging markets where costs are lower. There is already a political backlash in advanced economies over this shifting out of their manufacturing base, which has caused a complete collapse of semi-skilled job availability there. It has also led to demands from some political spheres for inward-looking economic policies driven by mercantilism. In this backdrop, we must ask whether federal banks hiking interest rates is the only option for fighting inflation.