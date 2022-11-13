A G20 talk shop is better than exchanging cold vibes, surely4 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 10:12 PM IST
India has an opportunity to display emerging market leadership
When Group of 20 (G20) countries meet in Bali, it will be against a backdrop of tension between the world’s great powers, nuclear threats and a looming global recession. With his military campaign in Ukraine faltering, Russia’s Vladimir Putin will be absent. A joint statement is unlikely, a significant breakthrough to solve concurrent crises in energy, climate and food would be a miracle. But in 2022, the bar is low. Talks are progress.