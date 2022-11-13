A G20 talk shop is better than exchanging cold vibes, surely

More credible expectations for progress lie in the sidelines, including with the in-person encounter between Xi and Biden. The hope, as political scientist Ja Ian Chong of National University of Singapore put it, is that each would gauge the other’s position on key issues, helping avoid miscalculation. The two will be meeting after major domestic political hurdles have been cleared, with Xi endorsed for a precedent-breaking third term at the party congress and Biden coming through the US mid-term elections with one of the best performances for an incumbent’s party in years. And yet, the problems at hand remain intractable. China has cranked up pressure on Taiwan since the visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, and the trade rupture has deepened, with the US imposing new restrictions on the sale of advanced chips. Xi is leaning more heavily on nationalism, while Biden has hawks on either side of the aisle.