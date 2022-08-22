A ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff that’s set for a dragon fire test4 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 11:48 PM IST
It’s part of the post-merger strategy of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc
It’s part of the post-merger strategy of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc
Listen to this article
Mergers are hard. Most of them fail. David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Brothers Discovery Inc, seems determined to beat the odds. Since overseeing the company’s April merger, he’s made a string of tough calls to bring new discipline to its content strategy, from killing the barely-launched CNN+ streaming service to corporate lay-offs and rejigs. The longer-term plan is shaping up to be a handful of expensive “appointment TV" galleons (produced by HBO) and a flotilla of cheaper reality “comfort viewing" options (produced by Discovery+). The strategy now faces its first big test: HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.