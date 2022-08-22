Mergers are hard. Most of them fail. David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Brothers Discovery Inc, seems determined to beat the odds. Since overseeing the company’s April merger, he’s made a string of tough calls to bring new discipline to its content strategy, from killing the barely-launched CNN+ streaming service to corporate lay-offs and rejigs. The longer-term plan is shaping up to be a handful of expensive “appointment TV" galleons (produced by HBO) and a flotilla of cheaper reality “comfort viewing" options (produced by Discovery+). The strategy now faces its first big test: HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

With the original series, HBO caught lightning in a bottle. Who knew that so many viewers would flock to a show based on an unfinished 1990s series of 1,000-plus page fantasy novels inspired by the Wars of the Roses? It got 164 Emmy nominations. Dragon is HBO’s second attempt to see if the magic can be rekindled. Producers sank $30 million into a pilot for a prequel starring Naomi Watts. “It felt very adult, sophisticated and intelligent, and there was a thematic conversation at the centre of it about disenfranchisement in the face of colonialism and religious extremism," HBO executive Francesca Orsi had said. Executives ‘dracarysed’ the Watts project last year.

Under Zaslav, HBO seems willing to make a more straightforward bet. There’s no need to subvert expectations or blow anyone’s minds. Just give people more of the same. And they are probably not wrong; there are lots of viewers who simply want more of the original series.

Whatever the source of its appeal, Thrones made an estimated $285 million in profit per episode over eight seasons. That kind of money makes its final season budget of $15 million an episode budget look fairly reasonable. It is still one of the most-streamed shows on TV, three years after its head-scratcher finale, and Zaslav says viewership of the original series is actually rising with the marketing push for the new show.

Despite the cost savings he’s looking for in other parts of the business, Zaslav has said Thrones and its spin-offs are worthy investments. Dragon was greenlit without a pilot, and reportedly cost $20 million an episode. George R.R. Martin, who wrote the books and works on the TV shows, has compared the franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has made about $38 billion, and a top producer has compared it to Star Wars, which has had a lot more time to pile up more than $69 billion. If those parallels are fair, there’s a lot of revenue yet to be captured: Thrones has only made about $4.4 billion so far. For comparison, that puts it just below Seinfeld in the top-grossing media properties of all time.

While Dragon looks sumptuous, there are reasons to think some viewers may find it challenging. Unlike the original series, the story (loosely based on the period of English civil war known as The Anarchy) does not lend itself to heroes; absent major changes to the source material, there is no equivalent of the Stark family that fans can feel good about rooting for. This may give it a gritty historical realism that appeals to critics and core fans, but make it less accessible to a wider audience. In Marvel and Star Wars movies, there is generally a clear hero.

And unlike the worlds of Star Wars and Marvel, the world of Westeros is very adult. There’s gore, orgies, and yes, incest. That makes it harder to cash in on spin-offs—and also limits the appeal of having Thrones and now Dragons bumping elbows with softer Discovery Plus reality TV fare.

Given the profitability of family-friendly franchises, it seems odd that on a recent earnings call, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels indicated that the company doesn’t plan to prioritize content aimed at kids. (One of the straight-to-streaming films Zaslav recently killed was a Scooby-Doo feature.) That would seem to be an area where some of the hoped-for merger synergies would materialize: Warner Bros owns the Looney Tunes, DC Comics and Harry Potter franchises, and HBO has been exploring a Thrones spin-off series that might work for a younger crowd —most notably, a series based on Martin’s simpler, more PG-13-rated ‘Dunk and Egg’ novellas.

Nonetheless, it makes sense that Zaslav is pushing Warner Brothers Discovery to be much choosier about which projects to splash out on, and that he’d go all in on Westeros. If it even earns half of what Marvel has earned, it would easily become the most profitable TV franchise of all time. Yes, that kind of success could take HBO further and further from its old core of intellectual urbanite fare like Treme and Succession, and would seem to leave Discovery as little more than the producer of new Deadliest Catch seasons. But no doubt, those are problems Zaslav would love to have. If you find yourself riding a dragon, the best thing to do is hang on.

Sarah Green Carmichael is a Bloomberg Opinion editor.