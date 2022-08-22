A ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff that’s set for a dragon fire test

Nonetheless, it makes sense that Zaslav is pushing Warner Brothers Discovery to be much choosier about which projects to splash out on, and that he’d go all in on Westeros. If it even earns half of what Marvel has earned, it would easily become the most profitable TV franchise of all time. Yes, that kind of success could take HBO further and further from its old core of intellectual urbanite fare like Treme and Succession, and would seem to leave Discovery as little more than the producer of new Deadliest Catch seasons. But no doubt, those are problems Zaslav would love to have. If you find yourself riding a dragon, the best thing to do is hang on.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}