A gas pipeline can’t turn Russia and China into instant buddies

The fear of governments in the US and eastern Europe is that pipelines can exercise a powerful form of leverage. If you cut off a nation’s supplies of energy—especially in the bitterly cold winter months—you can bring it to its knees remarkably quickly. The problem for Moscow is they’re hardly precision weapons. Before the first Nord Stream pipe was built a decade ago, almost all of Russia’s gas bound for Europe went through Ukraine. That meant it was hard to threaten Kyiv by turning off the taps without also making enemies of European governments further down the line. Having separate channels to sell gas to Ukraine and the EU means that Russia can choose which one it wants to threaten on any given day.