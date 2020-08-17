A glaring gap in the country’s revised education policy

A similar experiment of a national curriculum might not be a good idea in a vast and diverse country like India. With thousands of years of history, it might not be easy—nay, even impossible—to string together all events of history in a single thread. There will be the risk of placing past events out of context or viewing them in the present context. This could create huge conflicts in society. The Indian educational system already has some excellent school- and college-based initiatives, like the National Cadet Corps and the National Service Scheme, that have contributed to character-building. A lot more could have been done in the NEP to strengthen such initiatives.