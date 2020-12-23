A global growth engine that’s in need of a reality check

But, bold claims and outlandish targets continue unabated. Last year, India declared it was open-defecation free, just in time for the Prime Minister’s deadline of 2 October 2019 to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Some experts believe, however, that India is well short of that target, and the recent health survey showing rising malnutrition suggests that that might be the case. Researchers such as Dean Spears at RICE have found a correlation between water supplies contaminated by open defecation and repeated bouts of diarrhoea that compounds child malnutrition. The tragedy is that if India spent more on increasing nutritional levels and genuinely reducing open defecation further, the dividends would be huge. The Indian Express’s Udit Misra recently cited academic research showing that the benefits ranged from $45 to $139 for each dollar spent towards a reduction in child stunting. The reason? Avoiding cognitive impairment and repeated illnesses makes for better students, more productive workers, and better life outcomes.