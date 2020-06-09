Opinion | A golden opportunity to reform India’s judicial system

The biggest litigant in India is the State. Today, there is no incentive for the government not to appeal a decision that goes against it. On the contrary, government officials who decide not to appeal an adverse order often run the risk of having to justify why they did not pursue the matter more vigorously. The many cognitive technologies we have at our disposal today offer us the ability to generate data-driven reports on the chances of success of each appeal that the government is thinking of pursuing, based on an analysis of previous judgments. If the government uses reports like these to decide whether or not to pursue an appeal, we might be able to reduce the number of unnecessary appeals in the system and thus reduce the judiciary’s workload.