A good debut by India’s new monetary policy committee

I examined seven of them from 2014 to 2020, released around September or October each year. Only for 2017 and 2020 did I examine all the household inflation expectation surveys. The year 2017 followed demonetization and 2020 is the covid year. In general, the single-largest response is of an inflation expectation of 16% or higher, both in the 3- and 12-month categories. Perhaps, a bunch of respondents offer that same response to all surveys. RBI would do well to calculate and publish prominently a trimmed mean forecast. Two, there are usually two large clusters: one is around the 5-6% range and the other at an inflation rate of above 16%. Three, more often, there is a large intersection between perceptions of the currentinflation rate and the 3- and 12-month ahead forecasts. Four, inflation expectations came down sharply in 2017 thanks to vast liquidity being sucked out of the system. Like the US in the 80s, India lowered its inflation sharply through a massive monetary contraction. It is not worth it. Five, both the perceived inflation rate and inflation expectations rose sharply in 2020 because of temporary supply disruptions. They should ease as normalcy is restored.