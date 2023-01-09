A good industrial policy is about making and not picking winners

So far, India’s government has taken baby steps towards a coherent Industrial Policy. Its recent effort began with production-linked incentives (PLIs) for industries where India has some comparative advantage, and has graduated to mild support for an expansion of India’s comparative advantage (semiconductor subsidies). What we need for our exports to flourish, however, is an Industrial policy that not only builds on our comparative advantage and expands it, but also takes moonshots at technology (like green hydrogen) that we can own and export. To be sure, some initiatives will fail, as they do in all spheres of economic activity, but this should not dissuade us. We should pay heed to Georges Jacques Danton’s revolutionary call for “de l’audace, encore de l’audace, et toujours de l’audace" (audacity, more audacity and ever more audacity). Only with audacity will India be able to expand the Gang of Four into a Pack of Five.

