A good privacy law could fend off Chinese-style surveillance4 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 10:41 PM IST
India’s redrafted bill must not end up worse than the spiked version
India’s redrafted bill must not end up worse than the spiked version
Listen to this article
After five years of negotiations involving the government, tech firms and civil society activists, India sent its privacy debate back to the drawing board. The government has junked the personal data protection bill and decided to replace it with “a comprehensive legal framework." Nobody knows what the revamped regime will contain—whether it will put individuals first, like in Europe, or promote vested interests, like in China.