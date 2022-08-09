A good privacy law could fend off Chinese-style surveillance

Minority groups in India have the most at stake. S.Q. Masood, an activist in Hyderabad, sued the state of Telangana after the police stopped him on the street during the covid lockdown, asked him to remove his mask and took a picture. “Being Muslim and having worked with minority groups that are frequently targeted by the police, I’m concerned that my photo could be matched wrongly and that I could be harassed," Masood was cited as saying. The zeal with which authorities are embracing technologies to profile individuals by pulling information scattered across databases suggests a hankering for command and control.