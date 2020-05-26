Opinion | A good way to match workers with work once India reopens

There is little clarity right now whether migrants will return to their old places of work in the coming months. Nobody would want to hazard a guess. It is hard to believe that the states of their birth will be able to generate jobs for them. However, the actual decision to return or not could depend on wage rates in their home states, those in the states that need them, and their prospects of employment as soon as they return. Researchers have also shown that informal rural insurance networks—often based on caste—tend to slow down migration because they provide financial resources to deal with negative income shocks of the type much of India has faced. Such informal insurance is weaker in urban areas for migrants. This is all the more important in the absence of a formal safety net funded by taxes.