A great fire sale of Sri Lankan assets could be about to begin

Of course, not only Beijing seeks to exert influence in Sri Lanka. India’s slice may be smaller but it holds significant sway simply via its political and economic sway in the region. New Delhi has provided more than $3.5 billion in assistance this year to help pay for fuel, food and medicine. The arrival of Indian shipments of diesel and petrol these past two weeks have caused chaos in Colombo as citizens flocked to fuel stations to try and fill their vehicles. Last September, India’s Adani Group entered a $700 million deal to develop a deep-water container terminal in Sri Lanka in what the Sydney-based Lowy Institute described as a “strategic game-changer" in the battle for influence between Beijing and New Delhi. It will sit next to the Chinese-run terminal at Colombo Port . Then in January, Indian Oil subsidiary Lanka IOC took a 49% stake in the joint development of the Trincomalee oil tank farm, with Ceylon Petroleum keeping a 51% stake in the finalization of a deal that was struck in 1987. Sri Lanka’s location along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes means it’s crucial for maintaining global supply chains.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}