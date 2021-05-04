A great rotation in consumer spending has begun overseas

Urban Outfitters was the first to signal the return to dressing up. It said that at its Anthropologie brand in the last week of February, seven of its 10 best-selling online items were dresses. Over the previous year, one or two dresses at most would have made the top 10. When British retail reopened in June and December 2020, shoppers bought many of the same things they were ordering in lockdown—lots of leisurewear and lingerie. This time around, sales of womenswear, and particularly floaty, mid-length dresses, are up. As are handbags and mascara (above-the-mask makeup). There’s far less interest in comfortable clothes made for lounging at home.