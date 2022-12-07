A new tax for the govt to boost its revenues5 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 12:21 AM IST
Climate change is something we are worried about. There have been targets set for various countries and India is a front-runner here. Companies are working towards net-zero, which means that as their business operations emit carbon-laden gases, they will either reduce these pollutants to nil or fully compensate for them by absorbing the same quantity from the atmosphere. Awareness of this has spread. Good. But another question is whether the government can do something to earn revenue here.