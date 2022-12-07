A new tax for the govt to boost its revenues

The green tax need not be uniformly applied, and its rate could vary from 0.1% to 2%, depending on the industry concerned. As the sales of these companies or industries grow, they would automatically yield higher revenues to the government. In a way, this would make businesses pay for the damage caused to the environment. The tax, hence, would be a levy based on the status of the company and defined by the industry to which it belongs. Once a green tax is imposed, it would be fair to dispense with the mandatory corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure that firms currently bear. Presently, there is a net worth/sales/net profit criteria, by which companies must spend 2% of net profit on activities defined under CSR. The 2% of profit-after-tax norm in existence is not fair, it may be argued, as the purpose of any company is to produce goods or services. It is not ethically right to force them to take up CSR activity. It takes up a lot of bandwidth, as it involves having separate staff to administer the same.