A helpless world looks on as the Taliban return

Because of such people, egalitarian societies and systems of governance all over the world are being forced to narrow their own paths. If you don’t believe this, compare the world before 9/11 and the world we have today and everything will be clear. The rules of air travel, hotels and even hospitals changed after that attack. In the name of a security check, today anyone can be stopped, for however long. As terrorism grows, so does the violation of personal freedom. This is against democratic values and the enticing concept of a ‘global village’. In such a situation, questions abound. Why is the world so helpless? Why is an organization like the UN not able to do anything meaningful? The UN must make meaningful efforts to stop not only the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Boko Haram, but also Russia’s bombing of Syria and Israel’s bombing of Lebanon. Experience has taught us that one event leads to another accident. Whether it is a terrorist incident or a counter-terrorist act, the maximum loss is to the common man every time. The process of this ‘chain reaction’ must be stopped, but how can this be done?