A higher Fed inflation aim could unsettle America and the world

Olivier Blanchard, a highly regarded macroeconomist and former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), recently argued for an upward revision of the Federal Reserve’s inflation target. He made a case for the US central bank to target 3% inflation as against the current stated target of 2% (on average). A decade ago, in 2010, in an IMF working paper, he, along with Giovanni Dell’Ariccia and Paolo Mauro, had argued for the first time for a 4% inflation target for the US (bit.ly/3G3VFqE).