A holistic approach to health is welcome, but much more needs to be done

Despite the emphasis on expanding healthcare infrastructure, there was little said on building the health workforce needed to use it well to competently deliver the needed services. Is that left to the states? Perhaps the 15th Finance Commission recommendations on health will be a major source of funds for states to explore and scale up government spending on health. The just-released recommendations of the Commission propose a strengthening of rural and urban primary healthcare, routing of funds to local bodies, support for allied health professional training, upgrading of critical care services and prioritised allocation to northeastern hill states. A template for comprehensive, connected, continuous care now emerge for public sector health services, from health and wellness centres and local bodies to district and medical college hospitals. This should be utilised through stepped up allocations to follow, in both state and central budgets. The stimulus provided by the confluence of the pandemic, the union budget’s welding of health and wellness into a common commitment to promote and protect health in all dimensions and the Finance Commission’s espousal of primary healthcare and allied health workforce should be sustained beyond the pandemic.