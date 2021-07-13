A hot Indian food delivery IPO during a technology cold war

The final shape of India’s emerging digital economy is still unclear. Odds are that two or three large super-apps will emerge. One may be powered by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, in partnership with Facebook and Google. The other hopeful may be the Tata Group, a conglomerate that sells everything from Tetley tea to Jaguar cars. For Zomato to place itself in the third place, it has to find partners to expand beyond food and health supplements into other services such as payments. Indonesia’s GoTo, a recently announced combination of e-commerce website PT Tokopedia with ride-hailing and delivery firm Gojek, offers a convincing model.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}