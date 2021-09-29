A job-availability contrast that can’t get much starker

Stock markets buckled on Tuesday partly because of fears that the US might face stagflation, a term from the 1970s that is back to haunt us in India and abroad. These extreme labour shortages in two advanced economies are part of the explanation. Supply-chain shortages of everything from semiconductor chips to shipping containers and a huge jump in the prices of oil and gas understandably merit more headlines, but the developed world is also facing an alarming shortage of workers. Inflation in the US is currently about 5%, a significant step up from 2.3% in 2019, let alone the less than 1% recorded in 2014 and 2015. In the UK, it increased to 3.2% year-on-year in August. Critics of the US Federal Reserve say the central bank should have been more alert. “The Fed has had almost no success gently bringing down inflation once an economy has started to overheat," former US Treasury secretary, Larry Summers warned on 28 May after President Joe Biden announced a $6 trillion budget. But in August, US consumer confidence fell to a six-month low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}