A judicial call on a liability shield can reshape the web

In order to win, the petitioners will have to argue that YouTube is not entitled to immunity under Section 230. To do that, they are looking to distinguish between “recommended content" on one hand and the “recommendations" that YouTube makes on the other. Since recommended content is uploaded by the user, it would fall within the definition of “information provided by another information content provider", which is entitled to protection under Section 230. However, the algorithmic recommendations that YouTube makes, the petitioners argue, are akin to placing a message in big bold letters next to a video stating, “You should watch this." Since the message is not “information provided by another information content provider", it cannot be entitled to the Section 230 exemption.

