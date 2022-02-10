A lack of jobs is only one part of India’s unemployment problem

None of this is unknown and multiple data sources, including the government’s own estimates from Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS), have shown the enormity of our employment crisis. Even by the PLFS, the 18-25 age group’s unemployment rate at 24.5% for 2019-20 is not only extremely high, it’s among the highest in the world if small and conflict-ridden countries are excluded. With a labour force participation rate of around 40%, it also means that every tenth young person in the country is unemployed by the official definition. While this may appear too high, even this is a gross underestimate of joblessness in the country. A significant majority of those who were on the streets protesting against the RRB are unlikely to be captured as unemployed by our official statistics. Most would be counted as students rather than as unemployed. A small minority of them would actually be working for private establishments but looking for a better job with security of tenure, better wages and social protection, which informal jobs lack. By the PLFS estimates, two-thirds of regular salaried workers in 2019-20 did not have a written job contract and most had no social security.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}