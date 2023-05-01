A leader’s journey may well take the classic trajectory of a hero’s4 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Corporate leaders can learn from the arc traced by great narratives of heroic success down the ages
American author Joseph Campbell influenced generations of writers and artists with his narratology philosophy, popularly known as the Hero’s Journey. George Lucas’s Star Wars saga, Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club and countless creators ranging from writers like Alan Watts to singers like Jim Morrison were inspired by Campbell’s template describing the arc of a protagonist. Simply put, it begins with the ‘hero’ leading a carefree life in his current world until an untoward event destroys the status quo. Confronted with a challenge beyond his or her capabilities, the hero is compelled to leave, often going into ignominious exile, a journey to an unknown realm. There s/he encounters tribulations, meets mentors and learns. Strengthened with knowledge, experience and introspective growth, the hero returns to face his or her original challenge. This time, the hero emerges victorious and, in the process, undergoes a transformation. This framework underpins countless stories, including our own epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana.