A leader’s journey may well take the classic trajectory of a hero’s

The reason for the ubiquity of the Hero’s Journey in global storytelling is that it resonates with us deeply. We root for the ordinary person who discovers unimagined strength and reserves. We cheer the David who takes on a Goliath. Spiderman’s franchise grosses more than Superman’s, although technically the latter is ‘more qualified’ in every way. We hail the underdog because we identify with this condition. Deep down, we might all believe that one day we will go away from the current world into a self-imposed exile, only to gain the strength and tools to return victorious. There is, however, a chasm we need to cross first.

