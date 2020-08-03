Opinion | A legal case that highlights an entire legacy of bad laws

The case went through a trial court, which acquitted Prem Chand after 13 years on 31 August 1995. Inexplicably, the State of Haryana appealed this decision. The high court took another 14 years to rule, and, reversing the trial court’s decision, convicted Prem Chand on 12 September 2009. Prem Chand appealed the high court’s decision, and after almost a decade, on 30 July 2020, the Supreme Court acquitted him. It found the procedure followed for testing impeachable—there is no receipt for the sample sent for testing the next day, and no evidence that it was not tampered with during the 18-day delay in report submission by the office of the public analyst. It will be 38 years this month since this absurdity began. To add salt, not haldi, to old wounds, the case didn’t even move at a weevil’s but a snail’s pace.