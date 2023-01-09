A lesson from an innovator wholeapt where others feared to tread1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 09:50 PM IST
The 19th Olympics held in Mexico City in October 1968 had many firsts to its credit. It was the first Olympics to be held in Latin America or a Spanish-speaking country. It was also the first instance when electronic timekeeping was used for all the events and the first to telecast them in colour. George Foreman, the legendary boxer, won his heavyweight title and gold medal here, as did fellow African-American athlete Tommie Smith, who posed with the iconic ‘Black Power’ salute to herald the civil rights struggle. However, among the many US gold medallists, a 21-year-old student, Richard Fosbury not only broke the world record in high jump, but also altered the game.