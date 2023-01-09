A lesson from an innovator wholeapt where others feared to tread

Before the 1968 games, the default method of attempting the high jump was the ‘straddle’ technique, in which the athlete ran towards the bar and powered his jump using one leg while leading with the other. Much like we would clear a small hedge or wall. This favoured burly muscular builds, like Valeriy Brumel of the Soviet Union who held the record until 1964. Fosbury turned that strategy head over heels, literally. At the age of 16, he had started experimenting with a new technique in which the jumper would lope to the bar in an angular run-up and lead with his head instead of legs, clearing one’s head, shoulder, torso and lastly the legs. Unlike a jump, this was literally a ‘flop’ over the bar.