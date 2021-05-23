A list of health insights and tips that aren’t easy to find

I do not believe people can be held responsible for their untimely deaths. I say this because it is the decent thing to say, and I have grown to accept that decent statements have some truths hidden inside them. But what is hard to argue against is the idea that if we are healthy we have a better chance of surviving bad luck and the transient pandemics of our times. So, here I have collected the best health wisdom I have read or heard, or observed first hand, or deciphered in ways that I cannot reveal to you, and also the health epiphanies that transformed me:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}