A long-awaited overhaul of map regulations in India

In the two decades since that initial assignment, I have tried my best to understand why we continue to regulate maps in this anachronistic way when the rest of the world has moved on. These pages have often served as an outlet for my angst. The very first Ex Machina article I wrote was about the draft Geospatial Bill that never saw the light of day, thankfully. Subsequent articles have referred to the origins of our map regulations and the Everest Spheroid that was once a legitimate strategic reason for these regulations. In a more recent article, I even touched upon how our antiquated regulations are coming in the way of Indian companies taking advantage of mapping technologies of the future. After two decades of hoping, I had resigned myself to accepting that some things would never change.