A long way ahead for us to be the best democracy

India has the biggest population of young people. More than 70% of Indians are under 35. India also has the highest number of graduates in the world. But 1,124, or more than half, of the candidates vying to represent the average Gujarati citizen, have only completed the 12th standard. Over a hundred of them have revealed themselves to be either illiterate or only literate. Only 449 applicants have a bachelor’s degree. Coming to age, more than half are between the ages of 40 and 80. Two are older than 80. That is, the representation of young professionals and the poor will be disproportionate to the population, whoever forms the government.