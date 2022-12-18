A look-back as we look forward to global cooperation

Before moving to the next year, it’s important to think about the past 12 months because of the extraordinary influence they will have on the immediate future. Recalling the year gone past invokes a disturbing collage of images: an avoidable war, broken supply chains, rising commodity prices (mainly of fuel and food), stubborn inflation, coordinated interest rate hikes by central banks across the world, volatile currency and equity markets, the spectre of recession, rising debt levels in poor nations and climate change emerging from the background to the forefront as a significant X-factor. These aggravate the existing problems of poverty and inequality. Many of these problems will spill over into the new year, defying simple solutions. For example, cessation of hostilities in Ukraine (if it happens) will probably correct some of the skews, but is incapable of sorting out all the structural problems. The pandemic, or growing financial instability risks or emerging socio-economic risks will continue to exert their baleful influence—on the system and on each other—and result in the same impasse.