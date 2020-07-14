Opinion | A look back at earlier debates may guide our economy ahead

Almost all the analyses above focused on the problem of inadequate domestic demand for industrial goods. The elephant in the room was the international market, at a time when the countries of East Asia were already accelerating on the back of rising global trade. The article by Vaidyanathan drew a sharp response from T. N. Srinivasan. He argued that the opportunities for easy import substitution had been exhausted by the mid-1960s. India now needed to become more outward oriented, especially given the narrow home market for industrial goods. How? The trio of Padma Desai, Jagdish Bhagwati and Srinivasan had spent most of the decade arguing for a bonfire of controls. Indian economic growth was being held back by rigidities on the supply side. Meanwhile, C. Rangarajan showed in a 1982 article that higher investment rates were not translating into higher growth because of a decline in the efficiency of capital.