A magical box has been unveiled to enchant and educate students

Third, that the education of classes 1 and 2 kids (those between ages 6 and 8) must also move to this play- based approach, from the current didactic, text-book centric, chalk-and-talk approach. Such methods are not very useful for any age group, but are particularly ineffective for young children. The NEP’s curricular and pedagogical restructuring of school education into a 5+3+3+4 system, which combines ages 3-8 in the Foundational Stage, addresses this. There is progression, but with deep continuity and commonality between ages 3 to 8. Around the age of 8, there is a distinct change in children’s capacities because of brain development. The Pitaraa addresses the specific learning goals of this age group of 6-8 squarely with its play-based approach, including the development of foundational literacy and numeracy, which is currently a huge challenge for the country’s education system.